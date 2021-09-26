CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi Vows to Pass Infrastructure, Eyes Smaller Social Bill

By Associated Press
K2 Radio
K2 Radio
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is vowing that Democrats will pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill this week. At the same time, Pelosi is pledging to push ahead on a bigger $3.5 trillion social safety and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop because of some Democratic opposition in the Senate.

