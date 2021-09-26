Utah State Perspective: Aggies drop huge game at home

Expectations. That’s one of the words that Blake Anderson has used this season to describe his team this season and it is an interesting word to describe Utah State. Going into the season, Utah State didn’t have high expectations. They only managed to get one win during the odd 2020 season and only 7 wins in 2019 after their very successful 2018 season. Utah State did something in week one that not many people thought they could do, they took down Washington State in Pullman. A week later they had a comeback victory over North Dakota and a week after that, another late comeback in the 4th quarter over Air Force. So far, Utah State has exceeded expectations and leading into this weeks game against Boise State, the Aggies were once again prepared to exceed expectations. Unfortunately for Utah State, Boise State came ready to play too and Blake Andersen put it best, the Aggies were unable to meet expectations in a 27-3 loss.