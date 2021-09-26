CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FedEx rerouting more than 600K packages a day because of labor shortages

By Daniella Genovese
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - FedEx is rerouting hundreds of thousands of packages every day while it scrambles to cope with the labor shortage plaguing many businesses in the U.S. FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said during an earnings call this week that there have been "widespread inefficiencies" in its operation due to "constrained labor markets" which have ultimately forced the company to divert packages.

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
KGW

Here's why shipping for FedEx packages is delayed in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A handful of people reached out to The Story in the past week, asking the team to look into package delivery delays at the FedEx location in Troutdale. One reader named Jeff sent in this email: "Hey Dan, could you look into what is going on at the FedEx location in Troutdale. Nearly all of the packages I receive from FedEx is delayed in Troutdale by as much as a week. I'm currently waiting for a critical medical device that has been stuck in Troutdale since Friday."
PORTLAND, OR
FOX21News.com

How the Labor Shortage is Changing the Economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Economists are hinging hopes of a recovery on how strong hiring is during the month of September as kids return to school–hopefully freeing up more adults to return to work. “We really need to get these workers back into the active labor force, looking for work, and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Markets#Fedex Ground
Channel 6000

Understaffed FedEx hub in Troutdale slows Portland packages

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — If you’re expecting a package from FedEx — and you live in the Portland area — it might take a while. The company formerly known as Federal Express admits it is desperately short of workers at its FedEx Ground distribution hub at 2460 N.W. Sundial Road in Troutdale.
PORTLAND, OR
pymnts

Retailers Lean on Employees to Do More Amid Labor Shortage

Amid a national hiring crunch that’s hitting nearly every industry, retailers have been pulling out all the stops to attract workers, but some are also coming to terms with the fact that it’s time to make do with what they’ve got. Earlier this week, Target said it’s cutting down on...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
FOXBusiness

FedEx labor crunch gut punch to economic recovery

FedEx's labor shortage is having dire consequence's along the company's supply chain. A shortage of truck drivers, package handlers and other workers are resulting in longer delivery times and higher costs for American companies who are then raising prices on U.S. consumers. Constrained labor markets are causing "widespread inefficiencies in...
BUSINESS
Lancaster Farming

Apple Growers Deal With Labor Shortages

Alan Hodge admits he’s fortunate with his farm’s labor situation. Hodge has sufficient local help to run Highland Orchards in West Chester, Pennsylvania, without resorting to the H-2A visa program for foreign labor. But that’s not to say Hodge’s workforce is abundant. At a time when worker shortages across the...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Pilots Autonomous Trucks as Labor Crunch Chomps Bottom Line

FedEx said earnings results were negatively affected by a $450 million year over year increase in costs due to a constrained labor market. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Arkansas Online

FedEx struggles to deliver amid labor pinch

FedEx stocks slid the most in 18 months as a labor shortage that's driving up costs showed no sign of letting up. The package delivery company said Tuesday that its costs are up $450 million in the most recent quarter, as it paid higher wages as it got harder to find new workers and demand for shipping increased. FedEx also cut its outlook for the year, saying earnings will be lower than it previously expected, partly because increased costs related to the tight labor market.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FedEx Takes $450M YoY Hit From Increased Labor, Transportation Costs

FedEx, in its first quarter earnings report, has shown operating results negatively impacted by higher operating expenses, which happened due to the pandemic’s air network impact and staffing challenges. The results also suffered from a decline in the U.S. average daily freight pounds due to a surge in charter flights...
INDUSTRY
Bisnow

Hospitality's Labor Shortage May Last Longer Than You Think

Portions of the hospitality market revived earlier this year as leisure travelers returned to many cities, but true recovery seems a long way off and the coronavirus pandemic may still leave permanent damage. Travel shutdowns forced millions of bartenders, room cleaners, wait staff and others out of the hospitality business, and bringing them back may not be easy even after most travel resumes.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy