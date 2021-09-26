FedEx rerouting more than 600K packages a day because of labor shortages
MILWAUKEE - FedEx is rerouting hundreds of thousands of packages every day while it scrambles to cope with the labor shortage plaguing many businesses in the U.S. FedEx Chief Operating Officer Raj Subramaniam said during an earnings call this week that there have been "widespread inefficiencies" in its operation due to "constrained labor markets" which have ultimately forced the company to divert packages.www.fox6now.com
