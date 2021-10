Brian: I was at the Tulsa game, and I agree with a lot of the reasons Rob Oller gave for the low attendance. With every OSU game being on TV, it is just so much easier and cheaper to watch at home. But after attending the Tulsa game, I now know that my home viewing is missing one key element. Beginning with Saturday night's game against Akron, which I will watch from home, I am going to have one of my kids play the most obnoxious rap music at ear-splitting levels after each play and during every commercial break. This will prevent my guests from having any type of conversation and will make them want to head for home at halftime with a terrible headache. Just like they were at the stadium.

