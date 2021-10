There’s an excitement in the air surrounding the hockey world now that the 2021-22 NHL season is just a few weeks away. The Minnesota Wild are coming off of an offseason that had a lot to do with contract situations, whether it was the buying out of former franchise cornerstones Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, or the long struggle to lockdown sophomore sensation Kirill Kaprizov. Now that all of that is in the past, the Wild can turn their attention to the upcoming season, which includes addressing three restricted free agents who need contract extensions.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO