PHOTO: Search underway for missing swimmer at Island Beach State Park

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A search is underway for a man missing in Ogden who disappeared while under emotional duress. Alex Larson, 34, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday in Ogden. He left his residence on foot, and did not take money or his phone. It is believed he may have gone onto the 29th Street Trail, but his family says he could be anywhere. Family members say he had expressed an intent to harm himself prior to his disappearance.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO