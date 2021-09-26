CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: Search underway for missing swimmer at Island Beach State Park

thelakewoodscoop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scene now at Island Beach State Park where search teams are searching for a missing swimmer. BEWARE: Never swim without a lifeguard. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

