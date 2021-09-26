Salmonella outbreak more than doubles; CDC identifies a potential source
(YAHOO/KAKE) - A salmonella outbreak with no known food source has more than doubled in infections in a little over a week. On Sept. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 127 people in 25 states had been infected with salmonella, resulting in 18 hospitalizations. On Thursday, the CDC announced the number of reported illness had more than doubled: 279 people have been sickened, and the outbreak has reached another four states. Additionally, there are now eight more people in the hospital due to the food-borne illness.www.kake.com
