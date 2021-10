Lunch at Breadman’s on a lovely fall day turns out to be a mixed blessing. The grilled cheese is melty and sizzling but the traffic on Fordham Boulevard is relentless and the ambience – well, there’s none to speak of. Looming on one side is the Berkshire, angular and featureless, while before me the Blue Hill housing complex clusters like those depressing blocks of flats one saw in East Berlin during the Cold War: uniform, institutional, repellent. Why is Chapel Hill being turned into acres of concrete devoid of real green space and threaded through with cars, cars, cars? Is this really what the people of Chapel Hill want?

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO