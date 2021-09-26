CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Firefighters work to contain grass fire in Sand Springs

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — UPDATE 09/26 — Firefighters were able to control a grass fire in Sand Springs earlier Sunday evening.

Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire in Sand Springs Sunday.

The fire runs along Wekiwa Rd near 161st West Ave.

Green Country Volunteer Fire Department is assisting Sand Springs Fire Department with the grass fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The winds combined with above average temperatures, low humidity and drying fuels from lack of rainfall will yield critical fire spread rates along and north of I-44, according to the National Weather Service.

