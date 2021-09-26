Fall TV Predictions: Young Sheldon's Retcon, SEAL Team's First Cuss, Marvel Meet-Up, an Evil About-Face and More
Here at TVLine, we’ve spent the summer offering up intel on what will happen when your favorite series return for the 2021-22 TV season. After taking last year off — really, who could fathom half a guess as to what would happen during a pandemic-riddled TV season? — it is once again time for TVLine staffers to share their predictions for the upcoming TV season. Last time around, we walked away with an atypically anemic 18 percent success rate (factoring in that our Supernatural forecast ultimately proved spot-on), though typically we land in the 30 percent range.tvline.com
Comments / 0