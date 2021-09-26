Fall TV Predictions: Young Sheldon's Retcon, SEAL Team's First Cuss, Marvel Meet-Up, an Evil About-Face and More

It looks like Addison isn’t the only person from Meredith’s past returning to Grey’s Anatomy this season. Scott Speedman, who previously guest-starred in a memorable Season 14 episode, is back in the role of Dr. Nick Marsh — this time as a full-fledged series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. Dr. Marsh made his return during the Season 18 premiere (click here for a full recap!) on Thursday. He bumped into Meredith in Minnesota, where she had been invited by David Hamilton (played by Peter Gallagher) to witness a new research library being dedicated to the late, great Ellis Grey. Meredith was out to dinner with Gallagher’s character, a chief of staff and old friend of Ellis’, when a familiar face in the corner caught her eye. No words were exchanged, just knowing glances. Speedman will next be seen in the third season of Netflix’s YOU, dropping on Friday, Oct. 15. His small screen resumé also includes roles on ABC’s Last Resort, TNT’s Animal Kingdom and, of course, The WB’s Felicity. How are you feeling about Dr. Marsh’s return? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO