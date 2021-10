U.S. News and World Report has released its annual college and university rankings, and several Idaho schools are touting some of the numbers. The University of Idaho ranked No. 28 in the nation for “best value schools,” topping the rankings for colleges in the West for the second consecutive year. “Being the best value is demonstrated by our strong outcomes,” U of I President Scott Green said in a news release. “Our students graduate with lower debt and get great jobs, setting them up for success and the ability to lead their industries.”

IDAHO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO