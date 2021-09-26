Maize In The City, Colorado Family Tradition, Opens For A New Year

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – With fall officially here, it’s time to get lost in a corn maze. Maize in the City is kicking off all its fall activities this weekend. “Maize in the City is Colorado’s favorite rural fall event,” said Cristina Palombo, with Maize in the City. “This year we are actually on the west side of McKay, and we just really have some beautiful land out here for the corn maze, pumpkin field and all of our other attractions.”