Falcons get their first win on last second field goal
The Giants lost in Week Two on field goal at the buzzer and they lost the same way in Week Three as well. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, who went to high school close to MetLife Stadium, nailed a 41-yard field goal on the final play of the fourth quarter and the Falcons got a 17-14 road win. It’s the first win for Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and the Falcons’ first win since Week 12 of the 2020 season.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
