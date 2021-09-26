Atlanta police searching for 66-year-old man missing since Tuesday

James Creighton Atlanta police searching for missing man (Atlanta Police)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 66-year-old man.

Police said James Creighton was last seen on Sept. 21 at 120 Ralph McGill Boulevard. He was driving a black BMW 328i with Georgia tag number RHN7407.

Police described Creighton as approximately 180 pounds and six feet tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at 404-546-4235.

