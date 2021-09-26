CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI agents secure personal items from Brian Laundrie's home for 'DNA matching' as the search for Laundrie continues

 5 days ago

Police tape was seen outside the family home of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance and death.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

  • FBI agents went to Brian Laundrie's family home on Sunday morning to obtain personal items for "DNA matching."
  • Laundrie has been missing for over a week, but little progress has been made in finding him. He is a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.
  • A Wyoming court issued an arrest warrant last week for Laundrie, alleging that he used Petito's debit card after her death.
FBI agents visited the home of Brian Laundrie on Sunday morning to obtain personal items for "DNA matching." Laundrie, who has been missing for over a week, remains a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

On September 22, a Wyoming court issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie, alleging that he spent $1,000 on Petito's debit card following her death.

"The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching, and Brian's parents provided the FBI with what they could," Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie's lawyer, told Fox News . The outlet reported that agents left the Laundrie house with a brown paper bag.

Bertolino did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The search for Laundrie, 23, continues since his parents reported him missing on September 17, days after Petito was reported missing by her parents. Petito's remains were later discovered in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. Her manner of death was initially ruled a homicide by the FBI.

Police and the FBI have been searching for Laundrie in Florida's 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve by air and by foot utilizing K-9 units and dive teams . Laundrie reportedly left his home without his phone or wallet , making it difficult for police to track him.

A friend of Petito's said she believes Laundrie is hiding "in the wilderness," saying he can survive in nature for "months."

