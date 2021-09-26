CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William's "Alleged Bullying" Contributed to Feud With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Expert Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the feud between the royals formerly known as the Fab Four (Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle), people generally fall into one of two camps—those who are beyond sick of hearing about the whole situation to the point that they get cluster headaches at the mere mention of the word "feud" and those who, while also sick of hearing about it on one level, can't seem to shake a weird fascination with it, either.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 41

Happy cat
5d ago

So Meghan who has been accused of bullying is now trying to put it out there that William & Kate are the ones bullying them and that's why they left! 🤣🤣🤣🙄🙄🙄Yeah it had nothing to do with the fact that they would ALWAYS rank underneath the Cambridges and have to follow the rules.

Reply(10)
32
Kathleen Brett
5d ago

There is always brothers and sisters who argue. It just seems odd to me that so much of their issues started after Megan wiggled her way into the family. Also I’ve notice her last name stays Markle. Hummmmm good choice to the Royal Family. I would’ve already sent her packing.

Reply(2)
18
mooseplayer
5d ago

gold digger markle is the only problem harry has. had he simply kicked her to the curb and kept his children he would be happy.

Reply(1)
25
Related
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

The Secret Message Behind Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Cover Of Time Magazine

Meghan Markle doesn’t do things by halves. For her front cover of Time, Markle went for the ultimate trifecta: the power pose, the power hair and the power jumpsuit. As she and Prince Harry, who has been the subject of many internet questions containing the word ‘airbrush’, are fronting the issue that reveals this year’s Time 100, it makes sense that she would choose this moment to dress like an off-duty superhero.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason William And Kate Aren't Showing New Pictures Of Their Children

When Prince William and Kate Middleton share photos of their children, it makes instant headlines, as followers of the royal couple are always eager to gobble up any glimpses into their personal lives. In September 2019, William and Kate commemorated Prince George and Princess Charlotte going back to school with an adorable snap that was shared on the official Twitter account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Young Charlotte wore a button-up, dark blue sweater over a collared shirt as she hugged her older brother, who wore a V-neck sweater. The two sported uniforms from the Thomas's Battersea school, and the occasion was especially notable for Charlotte as it was her first day at school with her brother, per Forbes.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

Despite being so young, Prince George is pretty close to the throne. The youngster — who's the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — is third in the line of succession when it comes to the British royal family, poised to become the main monarch after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad all abdicate the throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#British Royal Family#Uk#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Where Duchess Kate and Prince William Stand on Having Baby No. 4

Is a sibling in store for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis? Royal expert Nick Bullen gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on Prince William and Duchess Kate’s future family plans. “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family. I think Kate was always keen to...
WORLD
nickiswift.com

Will Oprah Really Take This Huge Public Step With Meghan And Harry?

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only was she the person that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to open up to for their bombshell interview that aired back in March, but they also moved to the same neighborhood as the former talk show host. Additionally, Harry and Oprah joined forces for the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that was released on AppleTV+, according to Town & Country.
YOGA
Us Weekly

Red Carpet Royalty! Duchess Kate, Prince William and More Stars Stun at the ‘No Time To Die’ Premiere

Tell royal style watchers to take a seat and count to ten because Duchess Kate just shut down the red carpet at the No Time to Die premiere on Tuesday, September 28. While the 39-year-old royal is typically spotted out and about in fashion forward blazers, chic coats and stunning skirt suits, her red carpet appearances are far and few between. But when a red carpet gets rolled out, she certainly knows how to steal the show. And today’s outing was no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy