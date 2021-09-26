CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

2 Spots Will Reopen as More Remain CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

By Jenna Saxton
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney World is undergoing quite a few transformations and refurbishments right now in preparation for the 50th Anniversary celebrations!. We’ve seen many attractions close for a short period of time to get some touch-ups, restaurants receive a brand new look and menu, and even some resorts have gotten a fresh new theme. So, to help you plan your week at Disney, we’re covering everything that is closed for refurbishment between September 17th to October 3rd, 2021.

allears.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

“I Needed to Urinate”: Woman Asked to Leave Disney Park For Her Behavior

There is one thing that most Disneyland visitors know to be fact — a day at Disneyland Resort can be long, hot, and exhausting. Between the crowds, the food, and having to wait in massive lines to ride some of your favorite attractions, Disneyland can really take it out of you. That can lead to Guests making decisions that they would not make under normal circumstances.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
ComicBook

New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A "minor ride vehicle collision" caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy's Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a "minor" accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar's Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
kennythepirate.com

A Polynesian Resort Activity is Rumored to be Permanently Ending

Theme parks and Disney Springs are obviously the big draws for guests in Disney World. However, resort hotels often have some incredible experiences to offer. One longtime guest favorite is reportedly not coming back to the Polynesian Village Resort. Refurbishment Recap. Over the past several months we have shared updates...
TRAVEL
allears.net

8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Resort#Incredibles#Steakhouse 71
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion Has a Secret Trick They Play on Guests

If you have ever dreamed of getting married at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of special locations that you can do it!. Really, you can get married almost anywhere on property, but the original location for Disney World weddings was the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. The Wedding Pavilion was designed with a Cinderella theme in mind, and a few years ago, when the building turned 25, it was reimagined and now looks more beautiful than ever.
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney Officially Renames Iconic Park Area

Future World is no more at EPCOT. Disney Parks has begun the rebranding of EPCOT's Future World, with the front half of the park now split into three distinct neighborhoods. The front half of the park now consists of "World Celebration" (the area containing Spaceship Earth), "World Discovery" (the area with Test Track and Mission: Space), and "World Nature" (the area with Soarin'.) The neighborhoods technically will debut on October 1st as part of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, but various EPCOT rides and attractions already have the new neighborhoods listed on their respective webpages on Disney's website.
TRAVEL
The Motley Fool

Disney World Gears Up for a Big Week

The Florida theme park resort kicks off an 18-month celebration of turning 50 on Friday. New rides, attractions, experiences, and merchandise will keep revenue rising for the media giant's theme parks segment. Timing is finally on Disney's side as travel restrictions are easing and the economy is conducive to the...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
IndieWire

Disney Toys and Gifts to Buy for Adults

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all things Disney — the magic of fairy tales and princesses is still very real at any age. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and because the wonderful world of Disney has no age limit, we’ve collected a variety of gifts perfect for the adult Disney fans in your life — or, really, just...
SHOPPING
Theme Park Insider

How October 1 Will Change Walt Disney World Visits Forever

September 18, 2021, 4:53 PM · October 1 isn't just the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Walt Disney World Resort. That also is the start date for a new operation at Disney that will change the way that people visit the world's most popular theme park resort. Starting...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See the NEW Refillable Hotel Mugs for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

All kinds of new merchandise for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. There are several different collections coming out just for the event, with new Minnie ears, tumblers, and more! Around the parks, we’ve seen the snacks get in on the action too, with 50th-themed popcorn boxes in the Magic Kingdom. Now there’s going to be even MORE new items, and you can find them at all the Disney World resorts.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Secrets of Disneyland, from rules for performers to hidden rooms, mystery train carriages and ‘real’ skeletons

Two recent viral news stories arising from TikTok have cast fresh light on the pressures on staff working as character performers at Disneyland and Disney World resorts.In the first, Evan Sneed published resurfaced footage from 2015 of a guest harassing an actor playing Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1992) until the posturing huntsman asks her to leave, telling her: “You’re done.”The clip provoked a heated debate over which party was in the right, with Mr Snead imploring the public to be more considerate towards performers, later explaining to The Independent: “I always like to put out small PSAs to...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

Why Are There More Dark Rides Than Roller Coasters at Walt Disney World?

Walt Disney World is known as a place for families, with rides and experiences catering to every type of Park-goer. Despite this reputation, some guests may be surprised to find fewer traditional roller coasters that they may be accustomed to seeing at other theme parks. Even though that tends to be true, make no mistake: Disney knows how to do thrill rides.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: Here’s What the Crowds in Magic Kingdom Look Like on the 50th Anniversary!

We’ve already got a full day of plans in the Magic Kingdom, since the park is rolling out specialty treats, new entertainment, and all sorts of decorations. But, the Magic Kingdom is also VERY full of guests, as Park Passes have continued to sell out over the months. So, what does the park look like on the actual 50th anniversary? Well, we are taking you with us to see the crowds!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy