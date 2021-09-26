2 Spots Will Reopen as More Remain CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Disney World is undergoing quite a few transformations and refurbishments right now in preparation for the 50th Anniversary celebrations!. We’ve seen many attractions close for a short period of time to get some touch-ups, restaurants receive a brand new look and menu, and even some resorts have gotten a fresh new theme. So, to help you plan your week at Disney, we’re covering everything that is closed for refurbishment between September 17th to October 3rd, 2021.allears.net
