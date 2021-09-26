La Jolla Music Society Kicks Off Jam-Packed Season in October – Shows Include Lang, Marsalis, Fleck

Béla Fleck will perform music from his new album, “My Bluegrass Heart.” Photo credit: ljms.org

The La Jolla Music Society, which opens its season in October, plans a whopping 43 events, ranging from classical, jazz and dance performances to National Geographic speakers.

The slate for the 53rd season “embodies our unwavering commitment to artistic

excellence and represents a realization of our promises to artists we’ve been unable to present the past two seasons due to the pandemic,” said artistic director Leah Rosenthal.

Three shows take place next month, beginning Oct. 15:

Oct. 15, 8 p.m. – Takács Quartet, part of the Revelle Chamber Music Series, Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

Oct. 22, 8 p.m. – Les Violons du Roy with Avi Avital, part of the Artist-in-Residence Series, Baker-Baum Concert Hall.

Oct. 31, 3 p.m. – Alexander Malofeev, piano, part of the Discovery Series, Baker-Baum Concert Hall.

Renowned pianist Lang Lang will appear, performing the Goldberg Variations, as will the Academy of St Martin in the Fields with Joshua Bell, Wynton Marsalis with the Lincoln Center Orchestra and Leonidas Kavakos and Yuja Wang.

On the dance front, the Joffrey Ballet, San Francisco’s Alonzo King LINES Ballet and tap dancer Caleb Teicher will perform.

Family-friendly shows include the Queen’s Cartoonists’ “Cartoon, Comedy, Holiday

Hurrah!” the return of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and the ConRAD Kids Series, featuring Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards and 123 Andrés.

Meanwhile, the Global Roots Series includes Béla Fleck, DakhaBrakha and Lila Downs. The speaker series begins Dec. 9.

The season, at the performing arts center and San Diego Civic Theater and Balboa Theatre, wraps up June 3, 2022. Single tickets cost $15, with subscriptions starting at $35.