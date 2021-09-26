CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Lady Gaga, Two Dazzling Couture Looks Is Better Than One

By Christian Allaire
When it comes to the red carpet, you can count on Lady Gaga to make a statement. This is someone who wears feathered Valentino hats out on the streets! Case in point: Last night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ opening gala in Los Angeles, California, the megawatt star brought forward not one, but two haute couture looks that commanded the room. Both of them remained true to the Old Hollywood aesthetic she’s been experimenting with.

Lifestyle
