For Lady Gaga, Two Dazzling Couture Looks Is Better Than One

Emily Adams Bode and Aaron Aujla estimate that 80 percent of the objects in their Chinatown apartment is "stuff we made." That's not an exaggeration. Bode is a fashion designer known for her masterful repurposing of quilts and deadstock fabric, while Aujla is the cofounder of the furniture studio Green River Project. Together they can (and did) craft just about everything—including a black cherry wood dining room table and a dog bed made from 1960s towels. The couple doesn't have a precise interior style, but Aujla describes it as having a "Cape Cod modern point of view": "There's elements of it that feel coastal or marine, but also American modernism," he says. Bode, for one, is often drawn to the nautical: growing up, she spent summers exploring the Massachusetts seaside destination, and it served as the inspiration for her fall 2017 collection.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO