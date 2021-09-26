CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Zimbabwean soul and American cool are unified in Bless by Bless’ CambridgeSide fashion pop-up

By Janna Giacoppo
cambridgeday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZimbabwean soul and American cool are unified in Bless by Bless’ CambridgeSide fashion pop-up Bless Mazarura’s Bless by Bless capsule collection of limited-edition “luxury wardrobe essentials” is available at a pop-up shop at Cambridgeside until the end of the year. Items range from gender-neutral down puffer coats, pure-wool blazers, bomber jackets, T-shirts and blue and black denim and retail from $34 to $300.

