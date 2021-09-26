Coast Guard rescues 2 from vessel near Gulfport
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday, the United States Coast Guard rescued two people after a vessel began to take on water near Gulfport Mississippi. According to reports, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report from Coast Guard Station Gulfport at 10:55 p.m. on Saturday of a 17-foot vessel taking on water with two people aboard north of Cat Island. Station Gulfport launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew to respond.wgno.com
Comments / 0