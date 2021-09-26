CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
About Half of Car Shoppers Aren’t Buying Until the Chip Shortage Clears Up: Report

By Kristin V. Shaw
The balance of supply, demand, and pricing across the industry are up in the air. What’s up is down and what’s down is up in the car buying market lately. Old trucks with low mileage are selling for way more than they would have a year ago, rental cars are in short supply due to the selloff of vehicles, and potential buyers are thinking twice before plunking down any money.

you voted for this sht
5d ago

report nobody is buying cars anymore because all the free guberment money done dried up the economy is sinking faster than the titanic inflation is out of sight so if you voted for joe and the ho enjoy the mess you got yourself in

5
john brown
5d ago

the Biden Plan LOL 😂😂😂😅😂😂😂😅😂😂😂😅 hey he's doing a bang up job huh😂😂😂😅😂😂😂😅

6
