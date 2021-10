Joe Burrow threw three touchdown passes, the defense stepped up for another big game and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first win in Pittsburgh since 2015. The Bengals took a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter and held on to beat the Steelers, 24-10, on Sunday in the AFC North opener at Heinz Field, collecting their most lopsided victory in the series in 26 years and their first win streak in the series since 2012-13 after also coming out on top in the home game last year on Monday Night Football. The last time Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh by 14 points or more was in 1995 with a 27-9 defeat on the road.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO