Wit and Wisdom of Phil Batt

Earlier this summer, I had the privilege of participating in the memorial service for the Rev. Patsy Brundige. Patsy and I met and served together at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Dallas for many years. When I came to the church in the late 1990s, she was recently retired, I was newly ordained. There was a generational gap between us-- she was actually only six years younger than my grandmother. She always had an open door she was generous with her knowledge, her energy, her listening. We were both associate pastors, and with that position comes a certain amount of freedom to create, challenge, and plot. Patsy and I loved plotting together. One particular summer the associates were going to have the run of the place, and we had the most fun making plans for sermons and studies and activities. We felt like rebels, almost. In fact, when the senior pastor of the church returned from his months-long holiday, he forbade us from meeting together. The ban didn’t last.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO