Key players: MV – Taylor Gionet (goalie), Emily Thomas (defense), Kaiya Mercier (midfield), Abby Forbes (midfield, assist), Kalee Keyser (offense, goal) Highlights: Forbes sent a pass across the circle to Keyser who buried it five minutes into the game, but the Knights tied it up seven minutes later off a rebound and scored again off a deflection halfway through the second quarter.