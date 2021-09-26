K'Vaughan Pope Dismissed From Ohio State Football Team Following Sideline Blowup
K'Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football program. The senior linebacker left the field at Ohio Stadium in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Akron following what appeared to be a heated exchange on the sideline with the Buckeye coaching staff, and the team released a statement from Ryan Day Sunday that said Pope will no longer be a member of the team moving forward.www.elevenwarriors.com
