CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

K'Vaughan Pope Dismissed From Ohio State Football Team Following Sideline Blowup

By Griffin Strom
Eleven Warriors
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleK'Vaughan Pope has been dismissed from the Ohio State football program. The senior linebacker left the field at Ohio Stadium in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Akron following what appeared to be a heated exchange on the sideline with the Buckeye coaching staff, and the team released a statement from Ryan Day Sunday that said Pope will no longer be a member of the team moving forward.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Sports
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Melton

Comments / 0

Community Policy