Each team is looking for its first win of the season. Wheeling (0-2, 0-1 MEC) has forced six turnovers this season, but has turned the ball over eight times. The Cardinals are last in the league in time of possession (22:07 per game). WU’s Rich White is ninth in the country in passes defended per game. AB (0-2, 0-1) has managed just three points in two games. The Battlers haven’t scored more than 10 points in a game since the final game of the 2019 regular season. AB was shutout last week for the first time since 2014.

WHEELING, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO