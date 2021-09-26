CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Masterful Granit Xhaka the living embodiment of Arsenal’s dream derby

By Nick Ames at The Emirates Stadium
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhRUf_0c8kTDN400

As Tottenham’s defenders glared at each other in reproach for a third time, a beaming Thierry Henry extended his arms in celebration. Enjoying the spectacle with Henry in one of the Emirates’ executive boxes was Daniel Ek, the Spotify co-owner and high-profile suitor for the keys to one of English football’s grandest old estates.

They were revelling in an evisceration: for 45 minutes Arsenal produced football of speed, imagination and incision that recalled some of Henry’s happiest derby experiences. Those stormy days in May, when Ek sought to exploit the fury surrounding Arsenal’s decline and the botched Super League breakaway by making a bid for the club, could not have seemed further away. Wherever he was watching, Stan Kroenke must have felt there was plenty of life in his habitually tormented investment yet.

Related: Rampant Arsenal claim derby spoils as first-half goal blitz sinks Tottenham

Who would pull the plug on the sight of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard flooding into the yawning spaces in front of Tottenham’s defence? Arsenal’s three young schemers were scintillating: against disastrously loose opponents they were simply sharper, quicker and brighter. But while Mikel Arteta has set his stock in the new, realigning his squad at considerable expense to shift its balance from comfortable underachievement, one of his remaining old hands was at the heart of everything Arsenal’s tyros produced here.

When Granit Xhaka’s name appeared on the teamsheet for the first time since a straight red card at Manchester City, the trains of thought were understandable if not entirely original. Arsenal had been resolute, calm and collected in beating Burnley a week previously: now, in the first derby in front of fans here for two years, they were introducing their firebrand to the tinderbox. “We have to play with cool minds and understand what are the limits in the game,” Arteta had said in the buildup when asked directly about his midfielder’s disciplinary record.

So Xhaka stepped out and pushed boundaries of a different kind. This was a masterful performance from the Swiss, who wanted to leave Arsenal during the summer but was persuaded to sign a contract extension after a proposed move to Roma did not materialise. Xhaka’s powers of perception on the ball have not always shone through in an era of slow, stuffy Arsenal engine rooms. His proponents would argue he has not generally been blessed with such a whirr of fizz, wit and invention in front of him; here that argument was strengthened and Arsenal operated in devastating sync.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDj4X_0c8kTDN400
Granit Xhaka battles for the ball with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Within seven minutes a smart first-time ball from Xhaka to Smith Rowe had taken out Spurs’ midfield, or whatever passed for it, resulting in a saved effort from a narrowly offside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The breakthrough was not long in coming: after Ben White beat Harry Kane to a header, Xhaka nipped in to bypass Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with the deftest of snicks to Ødegaard. Arsenal were four against four and, two passes later, Smith Rowe had clipped home Saka’s cutback.

Although 50 yards further back, Xhaka’s influence in the second goal was not dissimilar. Aaron Ramsdale was signed with the intention of improving Arsenal’s distribution from their own penalty area but appeared to have faltered when Højbjerg pursued Xhaka to a short pass out. But Xhaka dropped a shoulder, left a tumbling Højbjerg for dead and found Smith Rowe. The move that followed, a thrilling sweep from one end to the other that Aubameyang finished off, must have rolled back the years for Henry.

Related: Tottenham’s Nuno admits he picked wrong side in defeat to Arsenal

Until half-time the rule of thumb was simple: anything that beat Højbjerg, a hapless figure attempting to anchor Spurs’ midfield, was almost certain to bring a direct threat to Hugo Lloris’s goal. “The gameplan was not right according to the players who were on the pitch,” Nuno Espírito Santo said afterwards. Tottenham certainly improved when Oliver Skipp, replacing the woeful Dele Alli, arrived to divide some of Højbjerg’s midfield labour. But the damage had been done, largely because of Xhaka’s precision in exposing the ragged structure with which Spurs had begun.

The paradox was that Arteta had laid himself open to charges of over-caution when picking Xhaka in place of Nicolas Pépé, ditching the adventurous 4-1-4-1 that started at Turf Moor and opting to field his stalwart alongside Thomas Partey. In selecting Alli and Tanguy Ndombele in front of Højbjerg, Nuno had appeared relatively ambitious. Instead, Xhaka found himself with no end of grateful recipients to feed and Arsenal could run amok.

“These people have stood by this club and these players; this win is for them,” Arteta said of the supporters who, even as Tottenham made a fist of the second half, rarely dialled down the noise. For Smith Rowe, who was outstanding, it was “probably the best day of my life”. Such a rousing afternoon felt like the final removal of a weight, a resounding clearing of the throat: Arsenal will not be lifting league titles here any time soon, but they can point to a clarity and sense of direction that cast Nuno’s team into the shade.

It felt cruel, although perhaps a matter for another day, that the only sour note involved Xhaka. As feared, he left the pitch early: rather than any infraction, though, the cause was a collision with Lucas Moura that appeared to jar his knee. Arteta admitted “it doesn’t look very positive at the moment”. Everything else does, for now. Sitting side by side, Henry and Ek could marvel, perhaps in some bewilderment, at the difference four months can make.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Mikel Arteta's side host North London derby at Emirates live on Sky Sports this Sunday

Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates live on Sky Sports this Sunday - but how do the teams' current styles and form fare ahead of the blockbuster clash?. Spurs kicked off the campaign with three straight wins and clean sheets, culminating in new boss Nuno Espirito Santo collecting the Manager of the Month award. However, back-to-back 3-0 defeats against Crystal Palace and Chelsea have followed, with disappointing performances to compound the results.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal plot swap offer with Juventus for McKennie and Xhaka

Arsenal are considering offering Granit Xhaka in swap deal to Juventus for Weston McKennie. The Gunners are still eager to move on from their Swiss international midfielder, who was nearly sold to Roma in the summer. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal are considering signing American star McKennie and allowing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Kroenke
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Martin Ødegaard
Person
Nicolas Pépé
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Daniel Ek
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Thierry Henry
SB Nation

Report: Granit Xhaka to miss 6 to 8 weeks

Granit Xhaka is set to miss 6-8 weeks with an “inner ligament tear” in his right knee according to a report from Switzerland — I’m assuming that means medial collateral (MCL). Fortunately, the report rules out an ACL injury, which is good news because that would have ended his season. The diagnosis is not yet a firm one; Xhaka will see (has probably already seen) a knee specialist to confirm the diagnosis and recovery timetable.
SOCCER
goal.com

Arteta 'pretty worried' about Xhaka injury after Arsenal derby win

The midfielder was caught by a falling Lucas Moura following a Thomas Partey tackle and had to be assisted to reach the sideline. Mikel Arteta admitted he's "pretty worried" about a potential layoff for Granit Xhaka after he was forced from the field during Arsenal's 3-1 derby win over Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Team news: An update on Granit Xhaka

Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament. A specialist consultation took place in London on Tuesday evening which has determined that Granit does not require surgery. Granit’s recovery...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Spotify#English#Rampant Arsenal#Burnley
The Associated Press

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka set to be out for 3 months

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka faces up to three months on the sidelines with a knee injury sustained during Sunday’s north London derby win over Tottenham. Xhaka was accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey. Medical assessments have confirmed “a significant injury to his medial knee ligament” but surgery is not required, Arsenal said in a statement.
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Arsenal, Tottenham's Fortunes Continue to Change After Gunners' Derby Win

LONDON (AP) — However bad things have seemed for Arsenal over the last decade, beating Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium can usually be relied on. Just not usually as emphatically as Sunday’s north London derby triumph — a 3-1 victory helping to clear the early-season gloom for Mikel Arteta’s side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
chatsports.com

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka out for THREE MONTHS after scans show 'significant knee injury' picked up during win against Tottenham in huge blow to Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal 's Granit Xhaka will be out for at least three months after scans showed the midfielder picked up a 'significant knee injury' on Sunday. A club statement read: 'Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Arsenal’s fast start secures derby delight against Tottenham

London (AFP) – Arsenal struck three times inside 35 minutes to beat Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League table. Just three weeks ago Spurs sat top and Arsenal bottom after their worst start to a league season for 67 years. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

What are Arsenal’s best options to cover for Granit Xhaka’s injury?

What now for Arteta as Xhaka ruled out for two months?. An impressive 3-1 victory against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspurs came at a certain cost for manager Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard will be without one of his most trusted players for a few months: Granit Xhaka. The Swiss international suffered an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Image: Granit Xhaka pictured hard at work on road to recovery

Granit Xhaka has been ruled out with injury for the next few months, but the Arsenal midfielder is already hard at work on the road to recovery. The Swiss midfielder has missed put in an impressive performance Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, only to fall foul of a knee injury, and it has recently been confirmed that he is now expected to be absent until around Christmas time.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Mikel Arteta opens up on the ‘big loss’ of Granit Xhaka to injury

Granit Xhaka is expected to be missing until at least December after suffering a knee injury in the weekend’s win over Tottenham, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about his absence today. The boss was speaking to the press ahead of his side’s clash with Brighton this weekend, where...
SOCCER
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy