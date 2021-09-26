CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holyoke, MA

Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP 22News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLYKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and surrounding communities joined to spread awareness and raise money at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The campus at Holyoke Community College was covered in purple, the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement, on Sunday. The event returning to its former glory after a year away from the in-person event due to the pandemic. For 2020, supporters and volunteers raised funds to go towards care, support, and research virtually.

www.wwlp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Holyoke Community College#Volunteers#The Walk#Holyke#Covid

Comments / 0

Community Policy