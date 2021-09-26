Hundreds participate in annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s

HOLYKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke and surrounding communities joined to spread awareness and raise money at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The campus at Holyoke Community College was covered in purple, the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement, on Sunday. The event returning to its former glory after a year away from the in-person event due to the pandemic. For 2020, supporters and volunteers raised funds to go towards care, support, and research virtually.