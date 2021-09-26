Taylor Heinicke struggles in Washington loss to Buffalo

Taylor Heinicke is showing us that he's not a one-hit-wonder. Earlier this year, Washington's quarterback gripped the NFL as he went toe to toe with Tom Brady and the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, and arguably gave them the biggest run for their money as they were en route to a Lombardi Trophy. Of course, the only reason Heinicke was even starting in that game was due to then-starter Alex Smith being ruled out due to injury. Nevertheless, he played, played well, and opened plenty of eyes.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO