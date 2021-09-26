CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants fans boo John Mara during Eli Manning jersey retirement ceremony

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Eli Manning’s last incredible magic trick, he turned boos into cheers. Giants fans disgusted with an ugly first half during the team’s 17-14 loss to the Falcons stayed in their seats Sunday to cheer for memories of the good times gone by as Manning was inducted into the Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium and his No. 10 jersey officially was retired. Shaun O’Hara — the former Giants center and Manning’s close friend — and co-owner John Mara introduced Manning, who spoke for about 80 seconds during the halftime crunch.

