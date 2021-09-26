Shane Baz impresses again as Rays tie franchise wins mark

Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz works 5 2/3 shutout innings Sunday, striking out nine Marlins at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays called up pitcher Shane Baz so they could take a look at him over final two weeks of the season and see if he might be able to help them during the playoffs.

How about starting a game in the American League Division Series?

Baz made a second straight impressive start in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Marlins on Sunday, furthering his bid for a spot on the postseason roster and in the rotation, working 5 2/3 shutout innings while striking out nine.

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they have more to play for.

With Sunday’s win, they improved to 97-59, tying the team single-season mark for victories set in 2008, and with six games left they have a good chance to break it.

They also closed in on securing the AL’s best record and homefield advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. They are 5 ½ games ahead of the Astros, who played later Sunday, and have a three-game head-to-head series with them starting Tuesday in Houston.

The Rays grabbed the lead early Sunday. Manuel Margot led off the first with a walk. Wander Franco doubled, extending his on-base streak to 41 games, two shy of Frank Robinson’s 1956 mark that is the record for players 20 and under. Nelson Cruz delivered one run with a sacrifice fly. Randy Arozarena walked. And Yandy Diaz followed with another sac fly.

The Rays added a run in the fifth when Franco tripled with two outs, and Cruz singled him in.

Nick Anderson worked the ninth and became the record-extending 14th Ray with a save.

Baz is a 22-year-old right-hander who moved from Double-A to Triple-A and, after a trip to Tokyo to pitch for the U.S. Olympic team, to the majors.

He retired the first nine Marlins in order before allowing his first hit, and his only walk came to his last batter, Jesus Sanchez, with two outs in the sixth. He threw 52 of his 82 pitches for strikes, was clocked as high as 98.9 mph and got 14 swing-and-misses.

That after throwing five innings Monday against the potent Blue Jays, allowing two hits (both solo homers), striking out five and walking none.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Sunday’s game they were “very excited” to see Baz again, and indicated that if he is part of their postseason plans, it likely would be as a starter.

“If he lands on a roster somehow, might be best just to let him start the ball game and see where we go from there,” Cash said. “But none of that’s been decided yet.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.