CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Shane Baz impresses again as Rays tie franchise wins mark

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271uNR_0c8kSCEs00
Rays starting pitcher Shane Baz works 5 2/3 shutout innings Sunday, striking out nine Marlins at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays called up pitcher Shane Baz so they could take a look at him over final two weeks of the season and see if he might be able to help them during the playoffs.

How about starting a game in the American League Division Series?

Baz made a second straight impressive start in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Marlins on Sunday, furthering his bid for a spot on the postseason roster and in the rotation, working 5 2/3 shutout innings while striking out nine.

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they have more to play for.

With Sunday’s win, they improved to 97-59, tying the team single-season mark for victories set in 2008, and with six games left they have a good chance to break it.

They also closed in on securing the AL’s best record and homefield advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs. They are 5 ½ games ahead of the Astros, who played later Sunday, and have a three-game head-to-head series with them starting Tuesday in Houston.

The Rays grabbed the lead early Sunday. Manuel Margot led off the first with a walk. Wander Franco doubled, extending his on-base streak to 41 games, two shy of Frank Robinson’s 1956 mark that is the record for players 20 and under. Nelson Cruz delivered one run with a sacrifice fly. Randy Arozarena walked. And Yandy Diaz followed with another sac fly.

The Rays added a run in the fifth when Franco tripled with two outs, and Cruz singled him in.

Nick Anderson worked the ninth and became the record-extending 14th Ray with a save.

Baz is a 22-year-old right-hander who moved from Double-A to Triple-A and, after a trip to Tokyo to pitch for the U.S. Olympic team, to the majors.

He retired the first nine Marlins in order before allowing his first hit, and his only walk came to his last batter, Jesus Sanchez, with two outs in the sixth. He threw 52 of his 82 pitches for strikes, was clocked as high as 98.9 mph and got 14 swing-and-misses.

That after throwing five innings Monday against the potent Blue Jays, allowing two hits (both solo homers), striking out five and walking none.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Sunday’s game they were “very excited” to see Baz again, and indicated that if he is part of their postseason plans, it likely would be as a starter.

“If he lands on a roster somehow, might be best just to let him start the ball game and see where we go from there,” Cash said. “But none of that’s been decided yet.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Shane Baz impressed Rays enough to get another start

ST. PETERSBURG — Turns out, there was a moment 22-year-old rookie right-hander Shane Baz was rattled during his Monday debut. He had just gotten Toronto leadoff man George Springer to swing and miss at a slider for the game’s first out and was getting ready to face Marcus Semien when he heard his Rays mates hollering at him.
MLB
MLB

Rays' No. 1 prospect Baz set to debut Monday

ST. PETERSBURG -- This has already been an eventful season for Shane Baz. The 22-year-old right-hander pitched in big league Spring Training, quickly earned a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A, took part in the All-Star Futures Game and represented his country with Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. The top...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays summon top pitching prospect Shane Baz to start Monday

ST. PETERSBURG — Top pitching prospect Shane Baz is being called up and will make his major-league debut Monday against the Blue Jays. The promotion will cap an impressive three-level jump for the 22-year-old right-hander, who began the season at Double-A, moved to Triple-A and — after competing for Team USA at the Olympics — will now join the Rays.
MLB
WDBO

LEADING OFF: MLB strikeout leader Ray vs Rays newcomer Baz

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Monday:. Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray, competing with the Yankees' Gerrit Cole for the AL Cy Young Award, leads the majors with 233 strikeouts, tops the AL with a 2.64 ERA and is 12-5 going into this start at Tampa Bay. Shane...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SportsGrid

Shane Baz Will Make His MLB Debut Monday Against the Blue Jays

The MLB’s 20th best prospect will be making his major league debut on Monday. Shane Baz will be promoted to the Tampa Bay Rays taxi squad on Sunday and will be activated for the Rays game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. https://twitter.com/TBRaysRepublic/status/1439367503407300614. The Rays acquired baz as a...
MLB
baseball-almanac.com

Shane Baz Stats by Baseball Almanac

Shane Austin Baz is an active Major League Baseball player who pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays (2021-today). After Baz posted a 1.06 ERA in his junior year at Concordia Lutheran High School, he received a scholarship to play baseball at Texas Christian University, but chose not to attend after the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the first round (12th overall) of the 2017 Baseball Draft.
MLB
chatsports.com

All 15 whiffs from the Shane Baz debut

Shane Baz was phenomenal during his Major League debut Monday night, and that might be underselling just how electric Baz looked on the mound. The 22 year old has made an incredible leap in his development during the 2021 season, all the while climbing the minor league ladder. Baz made 17 appearances in the minor leagues this season, split between Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham, and compiled a 2.06 ERA with a ridiculous 37.9 K% to with an even more ridiculous 113:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 78 2⁄3 inning pitched.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Shane Baz dazzles, then Rays hang on to beat Jays

ST. PETERSBURG — Rookie starter Shane Baz made a dazzling debut for the Rays on Monday, holding the potent Blue Jays to just two solo home runs over five innings. And Yandy Diaz, Joey Wendle and a couple others made sure it mattered, leading the Rays to a 6-4 win. Diaz had the biggest blow, a three-run homer in the fifth off Jays ace Robbie Ray.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Nick Anderson
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Nelson Cruz
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays’ future arrives (hopefully) on Monday night with Shane Baz

Monday night’s game for the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field is important for more than one reason. First, the Rays will be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the Rays two out of three games in Toronto last week. The Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams during the past several week. The Jays have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games, while the Rays are 4-6.
MLB
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Is Shane Baz worth the bother at this point?

Shane Baz is set to make his major-league debut for the Rays on Monday. Wouldn't a prospect of his caliber automatically be must-add?. The short answer, for busy people with things to do, is no. The long answer, for those who can indulge in things like rationale, is a little more complicated.
MLB
draysbay.com

Rays Your Voice: Shane Baz Debut Instant Reaction

What started as a DRaysBay Instant Reaction Podcast morphed into a more traditional episode of Rays Your Voice as the conversation transitioned from Shane Baz’s electric debut to the postseason roster and attendance issues late in the season. Danny Russell and Darby Robinson join the show this week and break...
MLB
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay’s Shane Baz shines in debut to help beat Toronto

ST. PETERSBURG — Shane Baz pitched two-hit ball for five innings to win his major-league debut and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays cut Toronto’s lead in the wild-card chase, holding off the Blue Jays 6-4 on Monday night. The Blue Jays, who scored twice in the ninth inning and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#American League East#Al#Astros#Double A To Triple A#The U S Olympic#Marlins
CBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Shane Baz impresses in debut, Salvador Perez breaks catcher HR record, players to add

Happy Tuesday everyone! Dan Schneier here taking over for Frank for the morning. We're down to the final two weeks of the MLB season and some of you are competing in your championship week matchup for most H2H leagues. For those of you in the Roto scoring formats, every at bat and every pitch still matters. On Monday, we saw the debut of the most dominant minor-league pitcher of the 2021 season, and despite Scott White's previous skepticism, Rays prospect Shane Baz did not disappoint. But more on that below.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays pitching prospect Shane Baz shines in MLB debut vs. Blue Jays

The Tampa Bay Rays debuted another from their seemingly never-ending supply of incredibly talented pitchers on Monday. Right-hander Shane Baz was summoned for this start and he ended up out-pitching potential AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. The Rays won, 6-4, with Baz recording the victory. Baz needed only 65...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Shane Baz’s start for Rays painful reminder of a very bad Pirates trade

The worst trade in Pirates history became a little worse shortly after 7:10 Monday night. That’s when Shane Baz walked to the Tropicana Field mound for the Tampa Bay Rays and threw his first pitch in the big leagues to Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Baz is just 22 and skyrocketed through the Rays’ minor-league system after joining the organization from the Pirates at the trade deadline in July 2018. He is considered the best prospect on a team that has all but clinched the rugged American League East Division.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Marlins: Shane Baz on the mound

Though the Rays clinched the American League East title on Saturday night, they made a point after the champagne celebration of saying they still have things to play for. That starts today, as rookie right-hander Shane Baz takes the mound for his second big-league start. Baz made a dazzling debut on Monday, and if he looks good again today against the Marlins he could pitch his way into the Rays’ postseason plans, potentially as a starter.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

Shane Baz is a bad, bad man

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We’ve made it. The Mets will face off against the Braves in...
MLB
MLB

Baz gives 97-win Rays food for thought

ST. PETERSBURG -- The American League East champion Rays haven’t finalized any postseason pitching plans yet, but in only two starts, top prospect Shane Baz has given them a lot to think about. The 22-year-old right-hander was downright dominant again Sunday afternoon, holding the Marlins to three hits and a...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy