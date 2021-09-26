Fort Pierce man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach

Anthony Mariotto posted this selfie to Facebook, showing him inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Image from court records

Anthony R. Mariotto, 52, of Fort Pierce, has pleaded guilty to one of five counts related to breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to court records.

In a Sept. 24 hearing in United States District Court in Washington, D.C., Mariotto pleaded guilty to 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) (Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building).

In exchange for that plea, District Judge Reggie Walton dropped four other charges against Mariotto, which included: violently entering and remaining in a restricted building: disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building: and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

He will be sentenced on the charge on Dec. 17.

According to an arrest warrant, a “concerned citizen,” identified in court documents as Citizen 1, who has known Mariotto for more than a year, submitted a tip online to the FBI National Threat Operations Center and provided a screenshot from Mariotto’s Facebook account that shows him inside the Senate chamber. The caption on the photo reads “I’m in [sic] And there are just a few [sic] This is our house,” the warrant says.

FBI investigators identified Mariotto by matching the photo to his Florida driver’s license photo. Citizen 1 also reported seeing other photos and at least four videos on Facebook allegedly taken by Mariotto while he was inside the Capitol, the warrant says. Mariotto later deleted his Facebook account.