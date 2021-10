The latest COVID-19 surge in Ohio seems to have peaked or at least plateaued, based on recent data for cases and hospitalizations. The state's new case rate for the past two weeks dropped this week for the first time since July, from 698.7 to 616.7 on Thursday. That figure is a fairly stable snapshot in time when it comes to cases, since it's consistently applied to the same timeframe each week and considers the number of cases by the date someone first felt ill or took a positive coronavirus test.

