Fort Pierce man dies after driving over cliff into Indian River Lagoon

The crash occurred at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Photo by Getty Images

A 28-year-old Fort Pierce man died Saturday morning after the car he was driving failed to stop at the intersection of Midway Road and Indian River Drive in St. Lucie County and plunged into the Indian River Lagoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car flipped over and landed in the Intracoastal Waterway on its roof, troopers said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.