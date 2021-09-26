CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

St. Lucie County store clerk on probation arrested for selling drugs

Mahmud is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school. Photos by SCLSO

Abdejaber Mahmud, 31, a clerk at Myers White City Food Mart on Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell.

The arrest came after detectives conducted multiple undercover drug buys from Mahmud, deputies said.

At the time of the arrest, Mahmud was found with more than 91 grams of cocaine all being packaged in one-ounce bags to sell, detectives said. He was also found to be in possession of more than two grams of oxycontin.

Mahmud was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on three counts of sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of cocaine; trafficking in cocaine; and possession of drug equipment; along with violation of probation from a prior arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $98,750 bond.


Multi-agency investigation nets four arrests, uncovers weapons, drugs

From left, Jaquan Ragin, Jerme Ragin, and Alisha Mitz were among those arrested after the raid that netted guns, drugs, and cash. Photos from PSLPD. A month-long multi-jurisdictional investigation involving detectives with the Fort Pierce Police Department and Port St. Lucie Police Department, along with agents with the Bureau of Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives culminated Sept. 29 with the arrest of four people in the 400 block of SE Baoy Avenue in Port St. Lucie and another address in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Man who abandoned 26 dogs pleads no contest, gets one-year probation

Several of 26 dogs and puppies abandoned April 9 in Vero Beach by David Yates, at right. Photos by IRCSO. A Fort Pierce man charged with abandoning 26 puppies and dogs in April has pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months probation for each of of the 26 charges, plus $343 in court costs and $1,000 in restitution to the Indian River County Humane Society, according to court records.
VERO BEACH, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Fort Pierce, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy arrested, charged with battery on jail inmate

St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester speaks with reporters on Thursday. Still photo from news conference video. A St. Lucie County sheriff’s detention deputy was arrested Wednesday, following an internal investigation into a Sept. 5 incident in which the deputy allegedly pushed a jail inmate against a wall and to the floor, leaving the inmate with a broken nose.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
COVID-19 cases on the Treasure Coast slowing, but transmission remains high

1,063 new positive COVID-19 cases were recorded on the Treasure Coast between Sept. 17-23. Data from the Florida Department of Health. Treasure Coast counties reported 1,063 new positive COVID-19 cases between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23 – less than half the number reported the week prior – according to the Florida Department of Health , as the latest surge in the pandemic continues to slow down.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Port Saint Lucie, FL
