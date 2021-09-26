St. Lucie County store clerk on probation arrested for selling drugs

Mahmud is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school. Photos by SCLSO

Abdejaber Mahmud, 31, a clerk at Myers White City Food Mart on Oleander Avenue in Fort Pierce, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to sell.

The arrest came after detectives conducted multiple undercover drug buys from Mahmud, deputies said.

At the time of the arrest, Mahmud was found with more than 91 grams of cocaine all being packaged in one-ounce bags to sell, detectives said. He was also found to be in possession of more than two grams of oxycontin.

Mahmud was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on three counts of sale, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of cocaine; trafficking in cocaine; and possession of drug equipment; along with violation of probation from a prior arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $98,750 bond.