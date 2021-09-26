CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

McDonald’s brings back a fan-favorite sweet treat for fall

By Tarrah Gibbons
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

Are you hungry for some sweet treats? McDonald’s has got you covered. McDonald’s announced that it’s bringing back a fall favorite to its menu for customers.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
restonnow.com

Red Velvet Bakery opening Saturday, first 200 people get free cupcake

Despite a few days’ delay, Red Velvet Bakery and Little Beast Bistro are now set to open at Reston Town Center West on Saturday (September 18). Initially planning to open earlier this week, owner Aaron Gordon tells Reston Now they “weren’t quite ready” but doors will open at Red Velvet at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
RESTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Doughnut#Cream Cheese#Food Drink#Mcdonald#The Mccaf Bakery
Thrillist

Burger King Just Added a New Burger to Its $1 Menu

Who doesn’t love a value menu? It can be a great way to stretch your dollar at fast food joints and still walk away feeling satisfied. Just in case you were getting sick of the value menu at Burger King, the $1 Your Way menu is getting a bit of a refresh with the addition of the Rodeo Burger.
RESTAURANTS
96.3 The Blaze

One Of Missoula’s Favorite Bars Is Bringing Back Oktoberfest

A couple of weeks ago, I walked into the store and was surprised by the discovery I made - the Oktoberfest beers are back! I'm a big fan of trying out the different seasonal Oktoberfest beers from different breweries, but they're only available for a limited time. Some people think of the fall as pumpkin spice season, but real ones know it's Oktoberfest season.
MISSOULA, MT
Indy100

McDonald’s worker ‘fired’ after ‘pouring sweet and sour sauce into customer’s drink’ instead of caramel

You should never be rude to anyone, but there’s a reason people say you especially shouldn’t mess with anyone who handles your food.One TikToker received 62.7 million views and more than 7 million likes after he posted a video of himself apparently pouring sweet and sour sauce - instead of caramel sauce - into a customer’s frappé, while working at McDonald’s.McDonald’s are said to have investigated the incident once they were made aware of the TikTok video.The viral video allegedly led to the employee losing his job at the fast-food chain. In the clip, the worker is seen squirting...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

McDonald's Just Brought Back This Popular Fall Drink

Fall-themed foods and drinks are big business. According to Forbes, the market for pumpkin spice-flavored products in 2018 was $600 million. Sales of pumpkin spice lattes from leading brands accounted for over a sixth of that market. This may help explain why we're seeing PSLs and similar creations proliferating on restaurant chain and coffee shop menus and at grocery stores.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes

Bringing back 2 old fashioned pioneer day recipes.pioneerdaysdesygnererikawittliebginlee2021. Today's article includes not one, but two old-fashioned recipes. The first is a recipe for pioneer hardtack and the second is for 104-year-old pastry dough. Both recipes have been made, tested, and approved for many years.
yoursun.com

Time to give back to Sweet’s Diner family

PORT CHARLOTTE — It’s been almost 14 years to the day since Sweet’s Diner opened on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. It was a dream come true for Scott Sweet, who’d worked in restaurants since he was 15, growing up in the Chicago suburbs. After years in corporate food service,...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
brandeating.com

Pumpkin & Creme Pie is Back at Select McDonald's Locations for Fall 2021

The Pumpkin & Creme Pie is back for a limited time at select McDonald's restaurants for fall 2021. McDonald's Pumpkin & Creme Pie is a seasonal menu item that comes with pumpkin pie filling on one half and cream cheese-based vanilla creme filling on the other half inside of a baked, turnover-style pie crust.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Whataburger brings back some fan favorite menu items and adds two new ones

Fall is here and fan favorites are returning to the Whataburger menu. But that’s not all, as the fast food chain is also giving us some new items too. In a press email that we received from the company, we learned that starting now, we can get our hands on not one, but two returning fan favorites. Not only are they bringing back the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger, but to satisfy our breakfast hungers they are also giving us the Whataburger Breakfast Burger once more.
RESTAURANTS
jamiesfeast.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
RECIPES
Thrillist

McDonald's McRib Is Back Again

McDonald's elusive McRib made its triumphant return in 2020 for the first time in nearly a decade, with its last appearance in 2012. And while it exited menus after that, we won't have to wait another eight years to get our hands on the tangy BBQ sauce-slathered sandwich. On Wednesday,...
RESTAURANTS
Audacy

Audacy

35K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy