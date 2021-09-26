CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oleksandr Usyk wants rematch in Kiev, Ukraine with Anthony Joshua

Cover picture for the articleBy Dan Ambrose: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) says he wants the rematch with former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to take place in Kyiv, Ukraine. It would be a nightmare for Joshua to enter the lion’s den to fight Usyk in front of his own fans in Kyiv in the rematch. If Joshua’s self-confidence is shot to pieces from last Saturday’s defeat, he’s going to be a shaken nervous wreck fighting Usyk in Kyiv, Ukraine.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Boxing#Kiev#Combat#Ibf Wba Wbo#Ukrainian
