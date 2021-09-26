Oleksandr Usyk wants rematch in Kiev, Ukraine with Anthony Joshua
By Dan Ambrose: Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) says he wants the rematch with former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to take place in Kyiv, Ukraine. It would be a nightmare for Joshua to enter the lion’s den to fight Usyk in front of his own fans in Kyiv in the rematch. If Joshua’s self-confidence is shot to pieces from last Saturday’s defeat, he’s going to be a shaken nervous wreck fighting Usyk in Kyiv, Ukraine.www.boxingnews24.com
