Oleksandr Usyk wants rematch in Kiev, Ukraine with Anthony Joshua

Prior to facing Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk had already proven himself as an elite pound for pound operator in boxing today. Usyk became the first undisputed cruiserweight world champion in the modern era of 4 major sanctioning bodies, and he was only the second undisputed cruiserweight champion since the division was created. The other undisputed cruiserweight champion was Evander Holyfield, back before the WBO was viewed as a major world title. (NOTE – when O’Neil Bell unified 3 of the 4 belts back in 2006, it was after Hopkins had already become the first 4 belt undisputed world champion).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO