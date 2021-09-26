CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MOP Up: Shattersong Online binds a universe of worlds together

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s an interesting 2-D MMO project that’s being made by some former Starbound devs. It’s called Shattersong Online, and it alleges that it can connect a sea of worlds together for a single shared universe. “The universe, which we call the aether, is split into many worlds, which we call...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

massivelyop.com

Craftopia patches up stability and performance for Xbox players with content arriving on September 30

Xbox players are just like any other group of players insofar as they like their games to perform well, be free of bugs, and make the best possible use of the hardware they’re playing on. Thus, it makes sense for Craftopia to patch up stability issues, with a patch on Friday to address a number of bugs and performance issues on the Xbox consoles, followed by another patch today to improve performance specifically when playing on Xbox Series X/S consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The MOP Up: Ravendawn’s PvP system goes down in infamy

Ravendawn’s newest dev blog tackles the meat and potatoes of the MMO’s player-vs.-player conflict. Basically, the game is trying to pave the way for open world player killing with an infamy system. It’s never been done right before, but hey, maybe the 1,000th time is the charm?. “The Infamy System...
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

DC Universe Online Celebrates Batman Day with Free Gear and More

Batman Day is upon us and DC Universe Online developer, Dimensional Ink Games has announced its celebrating The Dark Knight’s Day with free gifts and much more for players. Both Free-to-Play and all Access players of the DC MMO will be able to honour the caped crusader by claiming Batman-themed items. To claim the DC Universe Online Batman Day goodies, all players need to do is log into the game. The developer notes that a claimable gift is limited to one per account as items are account-bound; styles can be style-unlocked for 0 Replay Badges.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Global Chat: Going back to EverQuest Online Adventures

While so many EverQuest fans are eagerly awaiting word of the next entry in the legendary franchise, at least one player is going back in time to a long-dead entry: EverQuest Online Adventures. Thanks to the Project: Return Home rogue server, Chasing Dings was able to re-experience a long-lost love.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Will New World’s betas hinder or help your launch experience?

Over the weekend, the MMORPG Reddit fostered a discussion about the perils of beta testing, specifically with New World. “New World’s endless betas have ruined the feeling of a fresh launch,” the OP of one thread opined. He argued that the game has already been “solved,” with full guides on literally everything interesting, and you can choose to ignore them – but then you’ll lag behind competitively.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Lineage II Aden raises the drawbridge for castle sieges this week

It’s time for Lineage II Aden players to batten down the hatches, heat up the boiling oil, and prepare the diseased cattle for catapulting, because castle sieges are coming to the game this week. “Castles Giran and Goddard lay defenseless—defeat your enemies to seize the castle for benefits such as...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

TitanReach turns off its servers to enter a multi-month ‘private development’ cycle

When we learned that TitanReach got fully funded by one person after it announced plans to suspend development, Square Root Studios co-founder Unravel noted that development of the MMO would be scaling up, moving from an eight-person team to 23, with industry-appropriate pay scales and titles to match as it planned its return. Before that return, however, apparently the game will go dark.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Amazon's MMORPG 'New World' Is Finally Online

After being delayed time and again, Amazon Game Studios has finally officially launched its long-awaited MMORPG New World. Available now on both Steam and the e-commerce giant’s own platform, New World is a new open-world game set in the mid-17th century in a fictional location inspired by the Americas named Aeternum Island. Players will explore the land and all its mysteries while completing various quests to level up, obtain better gear and load-outs while tackling both PvP and PvE elements.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Lord of the Rings Online’s Fate of Gundabad launches November 10 – preorders have begun

Standing Stone Games has finally taken the wraps off the Fate of Gundabad expansion for Lord of the Rings Online in today’s big preorder hoopla. The studio posted an outline of what’s in the expansion, including the Brawler class, the revamped legendary item system, a level-cap increase to 140, missions for folks as low as level 20, an allegiance system that sees players helping the Zhelruka Dwarves and of course, the new zones, in which players will “reclaim the once mighty citadel of Máttugard, uncover the hallowed lake of Gloomingtarn, clear the ruins of Clovengap, and push back the corruption to return beauty to the Pit of Stonejaws,” then “venture beyond Gundabad to the bleak vale of Câr Bronach, where the easternmost marches of the fallen witch-kingdom of Angmar once stood, or to the windswept crags of Welkin-lofts along the western slopes of the mountain.”
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Wisdom of Nym: What the removal of high-quality items means for Final Fantasy XIV crafting

Anyone who has read my column here for any substantial length of time probably knows that one of my biggest axioms is to wait and see. There are lots of things that sound like bad ideas that actually get revealed as being better ideas than they might seem at first glance, and a lot of system changes that might be easy to judge based on preliminary information that later work out just fine upon a bit more play. This is as true for Final Fantasy XIV as any other game, and I try not to give in to knee-jerk conclusions.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Hands-on: Does New World hold up in the midgame and beyond?

You know how you’re granted a look at a new game, whether it’s through an open beta or a demo or a preview event, and you have to kind of stop yourself from playing the game more so you don’t completely spoil yourself? That’s kind of where I’m at with New World right now.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

New World is live around the globe as some queues cap at 25K and concurrency passes 700K

[We’re updating with the latest news at the end as always!]. Amazon’s New World is officially live everywhere now as the West coast servers have just gone live, and it’s blown way past its beta concurrency records by kind of a lot. As I type this just a few hours after server up for the East coast US, the game counts over half a million concurrent players right now – 600K as of 11 a.m. EDT, in fact. Steam user reviews are still sitting at mixed, with more than half positive (though it looks like there’s a bit of bombing going on already), and of course, you’re likely to be facing queues on some of the more popular servers.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

First Impressions: Revisiting memorable locales in Diablo II Resurrected

What a time to be alive. I can’t believe I’m playing a remastered version of one of my all time favorite PC games. And what’s doubly surprising is that I’m playing it with the same level of enthusiasm a 13-year-old me had all those years ago. I bought the original game from a Funcoland the day it came out in 2000 at my local mall, and while both locations are nothing but memories now, Diablo II is still alive and kicking with an active modding community and passionate theorycrafters and streamers. Getting a remaster all these years later feels surreal.
VIDEO GAMES

