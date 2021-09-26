CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

How politicians reacted after exit polls from Germany’s election

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Reactions from senior German politicians and others after exit polls from Sunday’s national election https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germans-vote-close-election-decide-merkel-successor-2021-09-25 showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats virtually tied.:. OLAF SCHOLZ, SPD CANDIDATE FOR CHANCELLOR. “This is going to be a long election evening, that is certain....

q957.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

Left-winger aims to become Hungary’s first female prime minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Klara Dobrev’s first political campaign two years ago earned her leftist party a better-than-expected four seats in the European Parliament. Now she is one step closer to her next goal: ousting nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. After the first round of opposition primaries the 49-year-old lawyer is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start.Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and fourth-placed parties, the environmentalist Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats, to take the top job after outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s 16-year reign.The two smaller parties decided to talk to each other first before entertaining advances from bigger suitors. While they have some common ground, they have traditionally belonged to rival ideological camps...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
WNCY

Investors, analysts react to Germany’s election

LONDON (Reuters) – Germany faces months of tough negotiations to form a coalition government after Sunday’s federal election, with three parties needing to team up to clear the threshold of 50% of all seats in the Bundestag. Olaf Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats will seek to form a coalition with the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
KTVZ

Five key takeaways from Germany’s historic election

Germany’s left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) won the largest share of the vote in Sunday’s federal election, putting them in pole position to form the country’s next coalition government — but they could be in for some tricky negotiations. Angela Merkel, one of the world’s highest profile political leaders during...
WORLD
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOXBusiness

Germany Elections: Social Democrats hold narrow lead in exit polling

Germany’s center-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country’s next government as projections showed the long-time leader’s party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election. The outcome appeared to put Europe’s biggest economy on course for lengthy haggling...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Exit Polls#Reuters#Social Democrats#Spd Labour
FXStreet.com

Germany Election: SPD ahead of Merkel's Conservatives, 25% vs. 22% – Forsa Poll

According to the latest German federal election poll by Forsa, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) stand at 25% against Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, (CDU/CSU), at 22%. Previewing the German election, "Europe's largest country is set for a change...
ELECTIONS
NBC Connecticut

Germany's Election Race Is Too Close to Call as Socialists' Poll Lead Narrows

With just a handful of days until Germans vote in the federal election on Sunday, the latest poll shows the gap narrowing between the top two contenders. While Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) remains in front, a new poll by Insa for the German newspaper Bild has found the gap is narrowing.
WORLD
spglobal.com

This is how Germany's election could break the European banking union deadlock

The project to harmonize European banking rules and unify the sector to make it more competitive globally could be rejuvenated should the Social Democrats win the upcoming German election. Olaf Scholz, the party's candidate and Germany's finance minister, is the front-runner to win the Sept. 26 vote to succeed Angela...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
northwestgeorgianews.com

Putin’s ruling party clinches election victory, exit poll shows

President Vladimir Putin’s ruling party won a decisive victory in Russia's legislative polls despite simmering discontent after sidelining political opponents, an exit poll showed. United Russia took a projected 45.2% of the party vote, according to a survey by pollster INSOMAR in 1,455 polling stations over three days of voting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
The Independent

France's Macron slams Malian PM's 'abandonment' remarks

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was “shocked” when Mali's prime minister described France s plans to reduce its troop commitment in the African country as an “abandonment."“These comments are unacceptable,” Macron said Thursday night in his first reaction to Prime Minister Choguel Maiga’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly last week.Speaking to reporters at an African cultural event at the French presidential palace, he called Maiga's statement ”a shame" coming from a prime minister who is in place after two successive coups and a government that has “zero democratic legitimacy."France has more than 5,000 troops in Africa's Sahel...
POLITICS
AFP

EU, Australia trade talks postponed amid subs row

A long-planned round of Australia-EU free trade talks have been postponed, a European official confirmed Friday, after fury over Canberra's decision to cancel a major French submarine contract. "We understand the French reaction to our submarine decision but ultimately any nation must act in its national interest -- which is what Australia has done," he said in a statement to AFP. Tehan indicated he still plans to meet EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis -- representing the EU executive that negotiates trade deals on behalf of its member governments -- next week to discuss what would be the 12th round of negotiations.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Greece ‘will not allow’ uncontrolled migrant flows from Afghanistan

Greece will not allow an uncontrolled influx of refugees from Afghanistan, in the way Syrians entered the country in 2015, its prime minister said after visiting a new migrant camp near the Turkish border.“We will not accept uncontrolled migratory flows similar to the ones we saw in 2015,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a further signal that he will not allow large numbers of Afghans into his country after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan six weeks ago.Last month, Greece opened a £37m EU-funded camp on the island of Samos near Turkey, a sprawling facility, surrounded by barbed wire.It has also built...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy