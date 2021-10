Rookie Justin Fields made his first NFL start against the Browns, where Fields was introduced to the brutal reality of what it means to be a quarterback on the Bears. Fields’ debut was ugly from start to finish. And while Fields wasn’t devoid of all blame, which included holding onto the ball for too long and missing some timing throws, most of it falls squarely on the shoulders of his head coach and offensive play caller Matt Nagy, who set Fields up to fail from the start.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO