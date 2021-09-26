CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Lileks: We can see clearly now

By @lileks
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the risk of writing the least important sentence in the newspaper today, I have to say: The left nose-pad of my glasses broke. Glasses are tiresome things. I have worn them since fourth grade. Somewhere around sixth grade, I took them off to sleep and things went much better. "Why don't you pay someone to drill your eyeballs with laser beams?" I get asked all the time, and I always say I don't want Lasik. Turns out they're just insulting me.

