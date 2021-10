Monday night during the meeting of the council, Keith Ambrose, who was in charge of the police station during the absence of Police Chief Wilson, heard unusual merriment and noise originating in the cell rooms of the jail and investigated the cause. At the time Ambrose remarked that when every devilment was afoot among the prisoners noise was made to drown out sawing and other racket attendant to a probable escape. A complete survey of the outside was made several times that evening but each time no person was found loitering near the building. Within the past two days a prisoner charged with moonshining had had an unusual number of visitors. The job of breaking jail was done last night entirely from the outside. The officers are mystified that any person could be so bold as to work openly in the front entrance in the basement. Entrance was effected stealthily, officials say.

