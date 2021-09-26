CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli Drew Character Inspiration From Clint Eastwood

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Flanagan has returned to Netflix after the successful releases of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of By Manor. The director's latest project, Midnight Mass, hit the streaming service over the weekend and is already "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 73% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it Flanagan's "career-best work." You'll recognize many actors from both the Hill House and Bly Manor casts, including Rahul Kohli, who went from playing Bly Manor's Owen to Midnight Mass' Sheriff Hassan. Kohli recently had a chat with Men's Health and revealed he drew inspiration from Clint Eastwood while crafting the character.

