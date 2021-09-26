CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Did the Browns break the franchise record for fewest yards allowed in Sunday’s victory over Chicago?

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had a dominant defensive performance on Sunday afternoon when they hosted the Bears, sacking rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine times. They allowed just 47 yards of total offense against the Bears. That performance is a franchise record, surpassing 53 yards allowed to the Steelers in a 51-0 victory on Sept. 10, 1989 in a 51-0 win at Pittsburgh.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Falcons#Pittsburgh#Bears#American Football
FanSided

Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Browns odds and prediction for Week 4 NFL game

Will the Minnesota Vikings be able to spoil the return of Kevin Stefanski and defeat the Cleveland Browns to improve their record to 2-2? It took three weeks, but the Minnesota Vikings finally added a win to their 2021 record on Sunday after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks. Now at 1-2, if the Vikings are going to get back to .500, they will need to get a win over former Minnesota offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns’ Keys To Victory Against Chicago Bears

The Cleveland Browns will look to put together a win streak and move to 2-1 when the Chicago Bears come to town. Cleveland is favored in this game, but nothing will come easy. Even with a rookie quarterback making his first career start the Bears will be capable. Winning a...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Myles Garrett sets Browns franchise record with 4.5 sacks against Bears

It was a huge day down for the Browns defense and former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett. The former Aggie star lived in the Bears’ backfield on Sunday and set a Browns team record with 4.5 sacks to go along with four tackles for a loss. With Justin Fields under center, it was a struggle all day for the Bears as they mustered just 47 yards of total offense on 42 plays and Garrett had a lot to do with that as the Browns cruised to a 26-6 victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Studs And Duds From The Browns Victory Over The Bears

Baker Mayfield didn’t have his A-game going and Nick Chubb put up a merely human 3.8 yards-per-carry. But regardless of what the scoreboard said, the outcome of the Cleveland Browns game was never really in doubt. Myles Garrett and his defensive teammates smothered Justin Fields and the entire Chicago Bears...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 3 Keys to an upset over the Browns

As the Chicago Bears get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, they open the game as a 7.5-point underdog. We have now seen a total of eight quarters from the Chicago Bears and can get an understanding of what will cause this team to lose games, and what we need to see in order to get a win.
NFL
WKYC

JIMMY'S TAKE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns' defense 'dominating' in win over Chicago Bears

CLEVELAND — Down on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium, you can still feel the heat from that Browns defense, specifically their pass rush. They were the key to the Browns beating the Chicago Bears and going to 2-1 Sunday. This was not easy. The Bears' defense is tough to move against, and the Browns' offense especially found that out in the first half.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett makes franchise history against Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

It’s been a long day for the Chicago Bears’ offensive line against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season. And Myles Garrett has been the primary beneficiary. The former Texas A&M great and former No. 1 overall pick has made the most of his time in Cleveland, finding himself on 2 Pro Bowl teams as the Browns have become one of the rising teams in the league. And after 3 straight seasons of double-digit sacks, Garrett’s well on his way to getting there again.
NFL
FanSided

Cleveland Browns defense comes to life in record-breaking performance

The Cleveland Browns defense shined in their 26-6 win over the Bears on Sunday. Myles Garrett and company provided 9 sacks in a record-breaking performance. The Cleveland Browns earned a smothering 26-6 win in Week 3 over the Chicago Bears at home. It may not have been the most satisfying display of offense against what was a pretty stout Bears defense, but on a day when defensive lines set the tone, it was the Browns defensive unit who managed to get the win on the day.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
52K+
Followers
52K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy