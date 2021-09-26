Did the Browns break the franchise record for fewest yards allowed in Sunday’s victory over Chicago?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns had a dominant defensive performance on Sunday afternoon when they hosted the Bears, sacking rookie quarterback Justin Fields nine times. They allowed just 47 yards of total offense against the Bears. That performance is a franchise record, surpassing 53 yards allowed to the Steelers in a 51-0 victory on Sept. 10, 1989 in a 51-0 win at Pittsburgh.www.cleveland.com
