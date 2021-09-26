Billie Eilish, Lorde, Shawn Mendes And More Deliver Knockout Sets At 2021 Global Citizen Live

Billie Eilish delivered her first full concert in about a year and a half with a headlining set at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas Sunday, September 19th. The 90-minute set — which is available to watch in full on YouTube — came one night after Eilish performed a much shorter, five-song show on September 18th at the iHeartRadio Festival, also in Las Vegas. Eilish opened her Life Is Beautiful set with a pair of old favorites, “Bury a Friend” and “You Should See Me in a Crown,” before addressing the crowd, “You guys, it’s been so long! This feels like a dream I’ve had many, many times in the last year… I can’t tell you how excited I am to be with you guys and to see all of your beautiful faces. I hope you guys are being safe and having fun. You guys want to give me all the energy you’ve been saving up for a year and a half? Please, I would be honored.”

