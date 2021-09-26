CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish, Lorde, Shawn Mendes And More Deliver Knockout Sets At 2021 Global Citizen Live

By Larisha Paul
udiscovermusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Global Citizen Live global stream, presented by the anti-poverty charity organization of the same name, was a major success. The concert series live streamed 24 hours of performances from some of the biggest names in music on stages across the world. Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara,...

www.udiscovermusic.com

