Trevor Lawrence Throws Pick-Six on Botched Flea Flicker Attempt

By Michael Shapiro
 5 days ago
It's been a bit of a rude awakening in the NFL for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as he continues the first month of his rookie season.

Lawrence tossed five interceptions in his first two professional games, losses to the Texans and Broncos. Things didn't get much better on Sunday afternoon. Lawrence threw perhaps the ugliest interception of 2021 in the third quarter, throwing a disastrous pick off his back foot on a botched flea flicker.

We shouldn't be too hard on Lawrence as he adjusts to the professional game. The No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft threw a dime of a touchdown to wideout DJ Chark in the second quarter, and he tallied four touchdowns through two weeks. Even if Lawrence racks up the interceptions in 2021, his future as a franchise quarterback still remains clear.

