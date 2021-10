After a dismal homestand that saw the Angels go 2-8 between three different AL West opponents (A’s, Astros and Mariners), the Halos hit the road one last time this season, beginning against the Texas Rangers. With Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Seattle, the Angels cemented their sixth consecutive losing season, while also failing to support starter Shohei Ohtani in his search for win number 10 on the mound. It has been an uphill climb for Joe Maddon this season as injuries, mediocre play and slumps have overshadowed the potential of this team, but during this final week of the season, they have an opportunity to end on a high note and carry momentum into the offseason.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO