The Oakland A’s still aren’t going to the 2021 postseason, but at least they’re staying in the race as long as possible. Entering their weekend series against the Houston Astros, the A’s chances of grabbing a Wild Card had dropped to around a tenth of one percentage point, only a token fraction above zero. They responded by sweeping the division-leading Astros in three games at the Coliseum, playing like the contender we’d hoped to see all summer. On Friday they scored 14 runs in a blowout, and then they won walk-offs on Saturday and Sunday, with the bullpen holding mostly steady and the lineup coming up clutch.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO