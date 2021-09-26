CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) ruled OUT vs. Titans

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin suffered an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans and was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

Ya-Sin had a huge impact play in the fourth quarter when he stripped and recovered a fumble against the Titans at the Colts’ six-yard line. The Colts only got a field goal from it, but it was a big play for the third-year cornerback.

Replacing Ya-Sin on the boundary is likely going to be T.J. Carrie and Isaiah Rodgers.

